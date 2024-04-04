Zamboanga state university shifts to hybrid classes to beat the heat

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ZAMBOANGA, Philippines – A state university in Zamboanga announced a shift in its class scheduling, moving towards a hybrid model that separates face-to-face classes from online learning sessions as the heat index in the city reached dangerous levels.

In the coming week, the Zamboanga Peninsula Polytechnic State University (ZPPSU) will hold in-person classes only on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, while dedicating Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays for online classes.

Dr. Roy Valesco, ZPPSU vice president for academic affairs, said, “The safety and well-being of our learners and teachers are our top priority.”

The decision came as temperatures continued to rise, with the heat index in the city forecast to reach 42 degrees Celsius on Thursday and Friday, April 4 and 5 by the state weather bureau Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical Astronomical System Administration (PAGASA).

The PAGASA forecast prompted Zamboanga Mayor John Dalipe to order the suspension of classes in the city in all levels, in both private and public educational institutions, for two days on Wednesday, April 3, on the recommendation of the city’s Task Force El Niño.

Dalipe created the task force in March “to strategize and implement effective measures to mitigate the impact of El Niño” in Zamboanga. It is composed of six committees dedicated to ensuring food security, water security, energy security, health and sanitation, safety security, and information and education.

Sheila Covarrubias, head of the Zamboanga City Information Office, said the task force would “coordinate the city government’s response to address the prolonged dry spell that has caused water shortage, effects on agriculture and fisheries, and rising heat index.”

The city government also ordered new rules implemented in the city to help people who might struggle in very hot weather, like those with disabilities, the elderly, pregnant women, and people with health issues. These rules would allow for flexible work hours in government jobs to keep them safe from the heat.

Local officials were also contemplating on allowing school officials and government office heads to decide to either close schools or let employees work flexible hours whenever it gets extremely hot, specifically when the temperature goes above 40 degrees Celsius. – Rappler.com