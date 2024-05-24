Cleansing or political vendetta? 40 Davao City police officers ordered relieved

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The police officers in Davao Region have been relieved from their posts to pave the way for the investigation of the seven suspected drug pushers in a recent buy-bust operation

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Forty police personnel, including seven station commanders, were ordered relieved from their posts and reassigned to the Regional Personnel Holding and Accounting Section of the Police Regional Office in Davao Region (PRO-XI) effective Friday night, May 24.

This move comes as Newsline received reports that two battalions of police from the Special Action Forces (SAF) arrived at the Regional Office around 9:45 PM on the same night.

Police Major (PMaj) Catherine dela Rey, the spokesperson of PRO XI, was also relieved from her post.

In Special Order NUMBER -SO-RA-2024-1561 dated May 24, by the command of Police Brigadier General Aligre Martinez, the following station commanders and their deputies were ordered relieved:

Police Lieutenant Colonel (PLtCol) Ronald L. Lao

Police Major Rosario T. Aguilar

PMaj Jimmy D. Evangelista

PMaj Jemuel J. Mamolang

PMaj Joenel S. Pederio

PMaj Noel Villahermosa

Police Captain (PCapt) Medardo B. Baleros

PCapt Ronnei G. Batingal

PCapt Henry G. Calvo

PCapt Marlon M. Donquilab

PCapt Jefferson G. Escasinas

Additionally, 29 police personnel who were reportedly involved in the deaths of seven suspected drug pushers were also ordered relieved.

On Thursday, May 23, Davao City Police Office Director Ricardo Bad-ang was relieved from his post, and Colonel Soguilon was designated as OIC City Police Director.

The following police officers were designated as OIC station commanders:

PMaj Manuel Christian Salgado – OIC Ecoland Police Station

PCapt Ferdinand B. Sonza – OIC Catigan-Eden Police Station

PCapt Julius A. Edpalina – OIC Tugbok Police Station

PCapt Francisco A. Catabas – OIC Toril Police Station

PCapt Ronaldo C. Henson – OIC Talomo Police Station

PCapt Rozalito L. Clapiz – OIC Sta. Ana Police Station

PMaj Bernie B. Suaga – OIC Chief of Davao City Drug Enforcement Unit

The police were relieved from their posts as recommended by the Regional Internal Affairs Service (RIAS) to pave the way for the investigation of the seven suspected drug pushers killed in a buy-bust operation following Bad-ang’s installation as the new DCPO director on March 22, 2024.

Two officials told Newsline: “All buy-bust operations were legitimate and what we submitted in our report was truth and facts. We submitted the body camera video and the alternative recording device to prove that the operation was legitimate and we did not violate any human rights.”

Another officer said: “The PNP (Philippine National Police) should also summon the barangay leaders and the media representative who witnessed the operations to hear all the stories.”

An officer added: “I am a police officer; I underwent a rigid training and education about human rights, I am doing my job. I will not gamble my badge for a lowly suspected drug suspect without cause, but if this is the price of protecting innocent lives, then let it be.”

Reports also indicated that the newly arrived SAF personnel would be deployed in Calinan District, where fugitive Apollo Quiboloy is reportedly hiding.

Cleansing or political vendetta?

There are unconfirmed reports that the PRO will undergo a total cleansing. Some claim the police are victims of the political war between the groups of former president Rodrigo Duterte and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. This movement in Davao is the second of its kind in decades.

During the time of PRO-XI Regional Director Eduardo Matillano, a similar situation occurred when then-mayor Rodrigo Duterte’s police escorts were also relieved. In return, Duterte pulled out logistics and all types of support to the Davao City Police Office.

The PNP hierarchy is reportedly investigating why the DCPO failed to capture Quiboloy.

Unconfirmed reports have surfaced indicating that police personnel visibly seen during the Hugpong ng Maisug rally in Davao City have been transferred to Luzon. This adds another layer of complexity to the recent shake-up within the Davao City Police Office (DCPO).

The rally, associated with political tensions between groups loyal to former president Rodrigo Duterte and those supporting President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., has reportedly led to the reassignment of several officers. The transfers are said to be part of broader efforts to ensure impartiality and maintain order amid the escalating political friction.

Further details and official confirmations are awaited, as the situation continues to evolve and impact the local law enforcement landscape in Davao City.

Currently, PRO-XI only provides one mobile unit for every police station in Davao City, while the city government issues dozens of patrol cars, hundreds of motorcycles, and provides weekly gasoline allowances to all police stations.

Republic Act 6975 states, “City and Municipal mayors shall exercise operational supervision and control over the PNP units in their respective jurisdictions.” – Rappler.com

This article, with the original headline “40 Davao City Police Officers ordered relieved; 2 SAF battalions arrive in Davao” was republished with permission from Newsline Philippines.