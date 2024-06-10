Quiboloy followers confront police | The wRap

Here are today’s headlines – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Tension grips a village in Davao City as followers of Kingdom of Jesus Christ leader Apollo Quiboloy confront authorities’ attempting to serve arrest warrants to the doomsday preacher on Monday, June 10.

Some 12,000 people living within Kanlaon Volcano’s government-declared four-kilometer permanent danger zone refuse to leave their homes despite warnings and an evacuation order from the local government.

Newly installed Senate President Francis ‘Chiz’ Escudero suspends the construction of the new Senate building in Fort Bonifacio.

Israeli forces pound central Gaza on Sunday, June 9, a day after killing 274 Palestinians during a hostage rescue raid with tanks advancing further into Rafah in a bid to seal off part of the southern city.

French President Emmanuel Macron calls for snap legislative elections on June 30 with a second-round vote on July 7.

Actress Jodi Sta. Maria announces the annulment of her marriage to Panfilo ‘Pampi’ Lacson Jr. on Instagram, noting the tedious process was a ‘test of faith and trust.’ – Rappler.com