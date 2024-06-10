High tension in Davao as Quiboloy followers confront cops out to arrest fugitive preacher

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Law enforcers from various special police units from different regions are out to arrest the wanted preacher

DAVAO, Philippines – Tension gripped a village in Davao City as followers of fugitive Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) leader Apollo Quiboloy put up a united front when police moved to serve arrest warrants against the doomsday preacher starting before the first light of day on Monday, June 10.

Law enforcers from various special units of the Philippine National Police (PNP) from different regions are out to arrest the wanted preacher.

In Cagayan de Oro, a police official from the PNP in Northern Mindanao confirmed to Rappler that elite police forces have been deployed to Davao City and have trained for the raid last week.

Police officers, in anti-riot gear and carrying police shields, positioned themselves outside the front gate of the KOJC compound.

Hundreds of KOJC members positioned themselves outside the KOJC property in Buhangin, Davao City, protesting the PNP’s move to search the compound, reported local broadcaster DXDC-Radio Mindanao Network.

The PNP’s move came two weeks after the PNP in the Davao region relieved the city’s police chief and over 30 others due to an ongoing investigation into the shooting deaths of seven suspects during a series of anti-drug operations in the city.

Outside the KOJC compound, Quiboloy’s supporters shouted slogans and held placards with messages such as “Justice for Pastor Apollo Quiboloy,” “Protect our Constitution,” and “Stand for truth.”

One video posted on Facebook showed ane person, with a megaphone, crying out, “We are not bad people!”

Quiboloy has been ordered arrested by regional courts in Davao and Pasay for sexual abuse of a minor, child abuse, and human trafficking. Cases for child abuse and human trafficking were also filed against five of Quiboloy’s church associates: Ingrid Canada, Cresente Canada, Paulene Canada, Jackielyn Roy, and Sylvia Cemañes.

KOJC members criticized the PNP, calling the operation unjust and maintaining that their leader was innocent and has been a victim of government bullying.

One member told DXDC there was a near-violent encounter with PNP-Special Action Force members during a commotion.

“Bahala na ang amahan sa ilaha. Mahatagan unta’g hustisya ang ilang gibuhat. Dili man mao ang ilang gipangbuhat. Ganina, hapit ko badyakan atong isa, atong lalaki. Mga bastos gyud sila!” she told DXDC.

(God will deal with them. I hope justice will be served for what they did. What they did was wrong. Earlier, one of them almost hit me, that guy. They are really rude!)

A KOJC minister, Carlo Catiil, expressed his frustration, saying the police barged into the compound despite pleas for them to wait for a KOJC lawyer.

The Davao City Police Office (DCPO) and the PNP-Davao regional office have yet to issue a statement as of posting time. – Rappler.com