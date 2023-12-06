Eyewitness says MSU gym bomber placed bag under plastic chair

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

HOSPITALIZED. Visitors flank victims of the bombing at the Mindanao State University gym at the state-owned Amai Pakpak Medical Center in Marawi City on Sunday, December 3, 2023. courtesy of Zia Alonto Adiong FB page

'He sports curly hair that cascades down to his shoulders. After placing the bag under the chair, he proceeded to the restroom. He then left the gymnasium,' recounts the witness

MARAWI, Philippines – A government retiree who narrowly escaped the harrowing December 3 bombing at the state-run Mindanao State University (MSU) has rejected speculations that it was a case of suicide bombing.

The survivor witnessed the moments leading up to the deadly explosion and claimed that the bomber – a man who wore a black face mask – deliberately planted the bomb before the explosion that ripped through the crowd of Catholic devotees gathered for a morning Mass at the MSU’s Ali Dimaporo gym on Sunday.

She said the bomb was inside a bag, and it was from there that the explosion originated.

“Hindi ‘yun suicide bombing. May naglagay ng bomba sa ilalim ng silya (It was not a suicide bombing. The bomb was placed under a chair),” Rita, whose name is withheld for security reasons, told Rappler.

Police said two explosives – a 60-millimeter mortar shell and an improvised explosive device (IED) fused – detonated, unleashing deadly shrapnel that tore through the mass-goers at around 7:15 am.

The retiree, who regularly attended Sunday Masses at the MSU gym, said the man’s movements aroused her suspicion, and she discreetly continued to observe him until the Mass – marking the beginning of the Advent season – started.

Earlier reports had it that the bomb went off shortly before the Mass started. Witnesses, however, said this was not the case.

Rita told police investigators that she caught a glimpse of the upper parts of the suspected bomber’s face when he placed the bomb beneath the plastic chair before leaving the gym.

Before leaving, the bomber even went to the restroom, she said.

SECURITY. Government security forces patrol the streets within the vast Mindanao State University campus in Marawi City. Froilan Gallardo/Rappler

Rita said she remembered parts of the bomber’s face well enough to identify him from the set of photographs the police showed her.

“Shoulder length ang kulot na buhok niya, at naka itim na face mask. Pagkatapos nilagay ang bag sa ilalim sa silya, pumunta siya sa CR. Lumabas ulit and tuloy lumabas sa gymnasium,” she said.

(He sports curly hair that cascades down to his shoulders. After placing the bag under the chair, he proceeded to the restroom. He then left the gymnasium.)

Blinding explosion

Couple Benjie and Jasmine Lucero said they were seated in the back row and were briefly blinded by the explosion.

“We stood up for the opening hymn of the Mass when a bolt of lightning filled my eyes,” Jasmine said.

After that, there was blood all over her husband Benjie’s face and clothes. The couple sustained slight injuries.

Lanao del Sur police spokesperson Major Alinaid Moner said three mass-goers were killed on the spot while another died later while receiving treatment at the state-owned Amai Pakpak Medical Center in Marawi.

Moner said the explosion also tore through the lights on the ceiling of the gymnasium, scattering glass shards in all directions.

Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Benjamin Acorda Jr. said investigators have yet to find any triggering device at the site of the explosion.

“This, however, is a preliminary finding. Our probers are still checking the bomb site,” Acorda said. – Rappler.com