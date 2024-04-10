Still no signs of Quiboloy as authorities search his Davao properties again

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Kingdom of Jesus Christ leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy in an undated photo in Davao City.

DAVAO, Philippines – The Office of the Senate Sergeant-at-Arms (OSSAA) served a contempt warrant against fugitive preacher Apollo Quiboloy through one of his lawyers as authorities searched some of the pastor’s properties for the second time in Davao on Wednesday, April 10.

Authorities failed to locate Quiboloy who, on Saturday, April 6, admitted that he was “avoiding” law enforcers for fear of what the United States might do to him.

Quiboloy is wanted in the US for a string of criminal cases that include sexual abuse, human trafficking, fraud, and money laundering.

A Davao court has also issued an arrest warrant against him for sexual abuse of a minor and child abuse, and prosecutors charged him with human trafficking before a Pasig court.

Archie Albao, director of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) in Davao, said a team of law enforcers, including the OSSAA, searched again four of Quiboloy’s properties, including the Kingdom of Jesus Christ’s (KOJC) so-called “Prayer Mountain” in the village of Tamayong. They found no signs of the elusive preacher.

They served the Senate’s contempt warrant against Quiboloy through lawyer Israelito Torreon at the KOJC Compound on the Phil-Japan Friendship Highway, Bajada in Davao.

Authorities then proceeded to search Quiboloy’s properties in Tamayong, Calinan District, where they again found no signs that the preacher was there.

Albao said it was possible that Quiboloy was no longer in Davao or hiding in other areas in the city.

He said it was also possible that Quiboloy was receiving help so he could evade arrest “but the law enforcers have no information if there’s someone or not.”

Albao said authorities have noted Quiboloy’s pronouncement through an audio recording made public of Saturday that he would continue to hide until his conditions are met.

“He (Quiboloy) himself declared he is hiding,” Albao said.

He said Quiboloy and his lawyers had anticipated the arrest warrants and “so, they have the time to arrange their plans.”

With or without moles, Albao said, “they already have advance information” because of the court processes.

He also noted that Quiboloy’s followers were willing to give authorities access to everything.

“First, they’re not hiding anything. Second… they’re willing to open everything…,” Albao said.

Albao said authorities would continue the search for Quiboloy, and would report to the Davao court by Monday, April 15, unless the preacher is caught or turned himself in.

After Monday, he said, the court would likely issue another arrest warrant that would be in effect until the fugitive preacher is caught. – Rappler.com