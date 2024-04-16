NBI arrests Gingoog woman who sold daughters’ sex abuse videos online

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ANSWER. NBI-Northeastern Mindanao Director Patricio Bernales (right) answers questions about the arrest of a woman from Gingoog City who alleged sold explicit videos of her daughters, while NBI Anti-Human Trafficking Division Executive Officer Kirk Matthew Pedro look on during a news conference on Monday, April 15.

The NBI says the suspect allegedly sold one explicit video of her children for as low as P500

CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines – The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) filed a complaint on Monday, April 15, against a 27-year-old mother from Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental, for allegedly selling recorded and live sexual shows involving her underage daughters through online platforms, including the WhatsApp instant messaging service of Meta.

Authorities filed complaints against the woman, identified only as “Joli,” for alleged violation of laws about the anti-online sexual abuse or exploitation of children, anti-child sexual abuse of exploitation materials, anti-trafficking in persons, child abuse, and rape by sexual assault.

Lawyer Patricio Bernales Jr., NBI-Northeastern Mindanao, said members of the bureau’s Anti-Human Trafficking Division and Digital Forensic Laboratory arrested the suspect during an entrapment and rescue operation on Friday, April 12.

ARRESTED. Law enforcers arrest a woman for allegedly selling explicit videos of her children online during an operation in Gingoog City on Friday, April 12. NBI photo

Authorities took Joli’s three children aged one, six, and eight years old, so social welfare workers could take care of them.

Bernales ruled out a possible middleman, saying that the transactions were directly made by the suspect and her clients from other countries.

Kirk Matthew Pedro, executive officer of the NBI’s Anti-Human Trafficking Division, said operatives pounced on Joli in her Gingoog home after she offered to engage in illicit activities with her children to an undercover NBI agent during the operation.

“Kaya bago niya po masimulan ang actual abuse ay pumasok na ang mga operatiba (Before she starts the actual abuse, our operatives already went inside),” Pedro told Rappler.

Authorities served a warrant to search Joli’s house, and seized, and examined her computer data and devices believed to have been used in transactions.

Pedro said they found explicit videos stored in Joli’s mobile phone. One transaction was for a measly P500.

“We have not seen anything higher than P500, but maybe there were other transactions,” he said.

Pedro said only the six- and eight-year-old children have videos showing abuse, and they were persuaded by their mother, as seen in the recovered videos, in exchange for delicious food.

The children are now under the care of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

It was the second case of online sexual exploitation of children by the parents documented in Northern Mindanao this year. The first case was in Lanao del Norte in January, involving a mother and her two children, who were also rescued.

Dr. Jaymee Leonen, head of the Psychosocial Division at the Cagayan de Oro City Social Welfare and Development Office, said economic necessity was one reason why some parents exploit their children and turn to such illicit trade.

Leonen also said there’s a misconception that online exploitation inflicts no direct harm on the victims.

She noted that involvement in illegal drugs or other vices could also cloud the judgment of those involved in such activities.

“We need to address the factor first. As much as possible, the social protection of communities may step up in terms of providing augmented opportunities, especially to the less fortunate. Education and awareness are very important,” Leonen said.

The victims, Leonen said, should undergo a psychological assessment by experts “to be able to provide for the holistic needs of the children.”

Joli is currently detained at the custodial facility of NBI Northeastern Mindanao as of posting time. – Rappler.com