Sons of former MILF fighters give Marcos Jr. failing mark on peace process handling

SOUTH COTABATO, Philippines – A group composed of sons of former Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) fighters minced no words in giving the Marcos Jr. administration a failing mark for the way it has been implementing the peace agreement even as the President renewed his commitment to the peace process during his State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday, July 24.

“We are unhappy with the unsatisfactory performance of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his administration’s handling of the peace agreement with the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF),” said the group Suwara nu Bangsamoro, whose membership consists of sons of former MILF combatants.

In a rally at the Cotabato City Plaza, a military fatigue-clad Taras Moktar, the spokesman of the group, said they were giving Marcos Jr. a mark of three to four out of 10, adding that his administration poorly performed in implementing what the government has agreed with the MILF.

Moktar said the situation has been made worse with the recent law enforcement operations against MILF members, which have left several of them killed.

The group warned, “If you do nothing to stop the oppression and killing of innocent Bangsamoro, expect that this generation will always be ready and capable of fighting in defense of rights.”

They called on the government to “sincerely implement with determination” what it committed to do based on the Comprehensive Agreement in the Bangsamoro (CAB).

“Why are you ignoring what has already been agreed? Implement the general amnesty for MNLF and MILF combatants and comply with what has been agreed upon!” Moktar exclaimed.

During the SONA, Marcos Jr. announced that he would issue a new presidential proclamation concerning amnesty for former rebels.

The National Amnesty Commission (NAC) said earlier that amnesty would only be for former rebels who have cases related to their political struggle and cannot apply to those with cases not related to ideologies.

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) officials earlier sought an extension of the deadline for amnesty applications.

They asserted that the CAB cannot progress without the amnesty for former MILF and Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) combatants, as it is “a vital component that sets into motion the normalization process” in the Muslim-majority region.

Bangsamoro parliament member Baileng Mantawil said Marcos’ announcement gave hope to former MILF and MNLF combatants.

The Suwara nu Bangsamoro also criticized the government’s slow pace in the decommissioning process, saying many former combatants of the MILF and MNLF have died without seeing the government’s promised socio-economic livelihood.

“Our parents have given up the revolution and respect the peace agreement, and if the government continues ignoring our demands, expect that there will be bigger problems confronting us in the future,” Moktar said. – Rappler.com