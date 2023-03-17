2 barangays in Marawi head to plebiscite to decide on proposed split

VOTING CENTER. One of the classrooms in Bito Elementary School, which will be used for the Marawi plebiscite on March 18, 2023.

If voters say 'yes' to the split, two new villages – Barangay Boganga II and Barangay Datu Dalidigan – will be created from existing ones

LANAO DEL SUR, Philippines – Polls opened on Saturday morning, March 18, in two barangays in Marawi City as voters decide on the proposed division of their respective villages into two.

Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman George Garcia, who was in Marawi to personally witness the plebiscite, was scheduled to make the rounds on Saturday.

The split was proposed after thousands of people who used to live at ground zero of the 2017 Marawi siege relocated – either temporarily or permanently – to barangays Sagonsongan and Boganga, which have seen significant population growth since.

If voters say “yes” to the split, a new village called Boganga II would be taken from the existing Barangay Boganga, while another new village called Datu Dalidigan would come from the current Sagonsongan.

On the ground, there is no loud opposition to the proposed creation of the new barangays.

“It would be a relief for our barangay. Two [set of leaders] would handle the problems of our community,” said Cayalinang Macabada, a 43-year-old Sagonsongan resident, who said on Friday, March 17, that she would cast a “yes” vote on the ballot.

Comelec Commissioner Aimee Ferolino said the poll body was hoping for a voter turnout of at least 50%.

The two barangays have a combined registered voter population of 1,472, but the number of inhabitants stands at 13,457.

Counting and canvassing of votes would commence right after polls close. Ferolino said results are expected before midnight Sunday, March 19.

Police forces are on standby for potential “spoilers of peace” but asserted the situation in the city ahead of the plebiscite was “peaceful” despite a gun attack earlier this week, which they said was an isolated case.

“All our security forces are in place. There is perimeter security. There is an assigned officer per strategic location, and we were assured [by the police],” Ferolino said on Friday.

The plebiscite is the first exclusive local electoral exercise in the once-besieged city since May 2017, when Islamic State militants captured Marawi. Fighting took months before the military neutralized enemies. – Rappler.com