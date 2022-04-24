4 hurt in Maguindanao bus blast

An explosion rips through the bus' rear while the vehicle's passengers take their breakfast at an eatery

GENERAL SANTOS CITY, Philippines – At least four people were hurt in an explosion inside a bus in Parang town, Maguindanao, shortly before 7 am on Sunday, April 24.

The explosion happened in the village of Making where the regional headquarters of the Philippine National Police is located.

Brigadier General Arthur Cabalona, police director for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), said the explosion ripped through the bus’ rear while the vehicle was parked as passengers took their breakfast at an eatery.

Cabalona said the bus was on its way to Pagadian City from Cotabato City.

The Parang police identified those hurt as Fesel Panario Culag, 40; Expedito Ocay, 45; Benjamin Macacua Wahab, 32; and a teenager, John Paul Capio.

Of the four, Cunag and Capio were badly hurt and rushed to a hospital in Cotabato City.

Cabalona said police were checking establishments for CCTV recordings, to see who its passengers were and who among them left.

“Then we will have persons of interest,” he said.

Police said they were also in touch with the bus company, Rural Transit, to see if it had received threats from extortionists or any other group.

The bus company inaugurated its new route from General Santos City via Cotabato City and Pagadian City to Dipolog City, vice versa, on March 25. – Rappler.com

Rommel Robollido is a Mindanao-based journalist and an awardee of the Aries Rufo Journalism Fellowship