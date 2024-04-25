Chinese, Filipina nabbed in Angeles, P4.8-M shabu, party drugs seized

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

NABBED. Some P4.8 million worth of assorted illegal drugs have been seized by the Angeles City police personnel in a buy-bust operation on Wednesday, April 24.

Police seize from the two suspects assorted ecstasy pills, salt Ketamine, crystal Ketamine, shabu, liquid marijuana, and a .22 caliber pistol with 8 live ammunitions

ANGELES CITY, Philippines – A male Chinese national and a Filipina, were arrested in Barangay Malabanias here on Wednesday, April 24, in a buy-bust operation which yielded some P4.8 million worth of assorted illegal drugs.

The Angeles City Police Drug Enforcement Unit together with the Criminal Investigation Unit nabbed Zhe Huang, 30, and Leslie Sumabal, 19, at the ABC Hotel parking lot along Don Juico Avenue here. They are now detained at the Police Station 4 for violations of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Seized from the two suspects were assorted ecstasy pills, including 2 kilos of blue pills, 12 packs of orange pills, 26 packs of chewable orange and yellow party drugs, 35 grams each of salt and crystal Ketamine, 87 grams of shabu, one box liquid marijuana, and a .22 caliber pistol with 8 live ammunitions. The evidence was also brought to the police station.

NARCOTICS. Assorted drugs were seized by the Angeles City Police Drug Enforcement Unit and Criminal Investigation Unit during a buy-bust operation worth P4.8 million. Courtesy of ACPO

City police chief Colonel Amado Mendoza said the buy-bust operation stemmed from a thorough case build up they conducted. Mendoza said Huang and Acunin worked together to close deals with other Filipinos.

“Because of this, the city police launched an operation in Barangay Balibago in the arrest of the suspects and the confiscation of a large amount of illegal drugs,” Mendoza said during a press conference on Thursday.

“The confiscation of these party drugs is a major victory in our ongoing campaign against illegal drugs in the city,” he added.

Angeles Mayor Carmelo Lazatin Jr. lauded the successful operation. He said the program against illegal drug use highlights the city’s commitment to preserving public safety and making Angeles drug-free.

The city government mandates its public officials, city hall employees, public officials, and public transport drivers to undergo a series of surprise drug tests. Those who have been tested positive for drug use had been sent for rehabilitation.

Angeles City has 33 village chiefs, 231 barangay kagawads, 33 Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) chairpersons, and 231 SK kagawads.

“One of my priorities is to make Angeles City drug-free. This is why we have subjected city hall workers, newly elected barangay and SK officials, and public transport drivers to mandatory drug testing,” said Lazatin.

“By assuring this, we will continue to conduct anti-drug efforts to reduce if not eliminate the demand for illegal drugs,” the mayor said. – Rappler.com