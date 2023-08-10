Rescuers hurt as cop crashes car into ambulance in Sultan Kudarat

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Rescuers are trying to save another policeman when a car crashes into their parked ambulance

GENERAL SANTOS, Philippines – Authorities have pressed charges against a policeman who crashed a car into a parked ambulance while allegedly intoxicated, injuring a team of rescuers in Barangay Kenram, Isulan town, Sultan Kudarat province.

Isulan town police chief, Major Jethro Dollegas, said a complaint for reckless imprudence resulting in multiple physical injuries and damage to public property was filed against Corporal Joey Torres, a member of the Isulan police, on Tuesday, August 8.

Police said Torres crashed a car into the ambulance at the Kapingkong Bridge on Sunday evening, August 6, causing serious injuries to three rescuers as well as himself.

At that time, the rescuers were trying to save another policeman, Patrolman Rosel Salvador of the 12th Regional Mobile Force Battalion, when Torres’s car crashed into the ambulance.

Salvador, who had figured in a motorcycle accident earlier, succumbed to his injuries later.

Most of the victims are personnel from the Sultan Kudarat Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO). They have been identified as Salahudin Ducolano, nurse Cyril Haligado, and volunteer Erson Calagan.

“The victims remain hospitalized and are closely monitored due to their critical conditions,” Dollegas said

A test confirmed that Torres was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident, Dollegas said.

Witnesses reported that Torres’ car was speeding when it collided with the ambulance and the rescuers.

Torres’ car was wrecked, and he also sustained serious injuries. Like the other victims, he is currently being closely observed in a hospital. – Rappler.com