FACT CHECK: 2019 video misrepresented as footage of Antique bus accident

A Facebook reel uses a 2019 video clip of a bus accident in Bukidnon to mislead viewers into believing it was footage from a recent incident in Antique

Claim: CCTV footage showed scenes inside the bus that fell into a ravine in Hamtic, Antique on December 5.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The claim was made in a December 6 Facebook post which has been viewed over 71,000 times. As of this writing, the video has 1,300 combined reactions, 306 comments, and 870 shares.

The first video clip used in the compilation reel bore the text “Iloilo bound to Culasi Antique,” “Accident in Hamtic Antique,” and “Condolences [to] all family and the victim of the bus accident.”

The facts: In a public advisory released on December 6, the Antique Provincial Government belied the alleged CCTV footage, saying the dashcam footage from the bus has yet to be recovered, according to Philippine National Police Provincial Director PCol Rogelio Abran Jr.

“The video circulating [on] social media may be harmful and derail the ongoing investigation,” the provincial government said.

Misrepresented video: A Google reverse image search showed that the first clip used in the misleading Facebook post was dashcam footage inside the Rural Transit Mindanao Inc. bus bound for Cagayan de Oro, which was involved in the September 2019 bus accident in Impasugong town, Bukidnon, that killed two people.

Antique bus accident: At least 17 people died in the Antique bus accident. Thirteen people, including the bus driver, conductor, inspector, and inspector-on-duty, died on the spot.

According to police, the bus was heading from Iloilo City to Culasi town, Antique, when it fell into a ravine at around 4:30 pm after its brake system malfunctioned. More than 50 passengers were onboard the bus. – Larry Chavez/Rappler.com

Larry Chavez is a Rappler Intern, under the Research Unit. He is a fourth year Communication Research student at the Polytechnic University of the Philippines, Sta. Mesa Manila. This fact check was reviewed by a member of Rappler’s research team and a senior editor.

