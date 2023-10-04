Mindanao
Rommel Rebollido

Residents panic as strong earthquake jolts Davao Occidental

SHAKEN. Merchandize scatter at the KCC Supermarket as a 6.1 magnitude quake struck Mindanao. --

photo courtesy Jenalyn Abergonzado Tamo-o

(1st UPDATE) The magnitude 6.1 earthquake is felt in many parts of Mindanao

GENERAL SANTOS, Philippines – A strong tremor of tectonic origin shook a large area in Mindanao Wednesday evening, October 4.

A bulletin from the Philippine Institute of Volcanology (Phivolcs) said the magnitude 6.1 temblor was generated from a depth of 131 km about 60 kilometers east of the island town of Sarangani in Davao Occidental.

The strong quake triggered panic as frantic shoppers rushed out of malls and grocery shops in this city. Initial reports by local media described slight damage in some malls.  

Several schools in this city will suspend classes on Thursday and resume on Friday.

The Goldenstate College has announced that “classes will be cancelled tomorrow to give way to building inspection due to the earthquake experienced tonight. This is to ensure that all facilities are safe and free from danger.”

The South Cotabato Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRRMO) said their intensity meter in Koronadal City read Intensity 4 and varying intensities in other towns of the province.

PDRRMO head Rolly Doane Aquino said there were no immediate reports of injuries due to the tremor.

He said they have already dispatched teams to check on potential damage caused by the quake. – Rappler.com

