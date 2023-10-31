Tiebreaker defeat ends Cotabato barangay chairman’s reelection campaign

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

DRAW LOTS. Omar Pasawilan's hand is raised as he emerges as the victor, unseating barangay chairman Sukarno Utto via a tiebreaker in Cotabato City on Tuesday, October 31.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines – A barangay chairman in Cotabato City lost his bid for re-election via a tiebreaker on Tuesday, October 31

In a tightly contested race for barangay chairman in Rosary Heights 3, Cotabato City, the outcome reached a standstill as two candidates secured 997 votes each.

The tie prompted the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to use a “best of five” draw-lots method to pick the winner, with Mayor Bruce Matabalao, representatives from both camps, and police authorities as witnesses.

Omar Pasawilan emerged as the victor, edging out the incumbent barangay chairman Sukarno Utto.

The draw took place at the Cotabato City Pilot Elementary School at 3 pm, the same location where the election was held.

During a brief media briefing, Pasawilan pledged to prioritize initiatives related to peace and order, as well as flood control efforts in Barangay Rosary Heights 3.

At the same time, Cotabato City Elections Officer Norpaisa Paglala-Manduyog officially declared the conclusion of the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections in the city. – Rappler.com