At least 7 burn to death, 4 others hurt in Cotabato road mishap 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CHARRED. People watch after a commuter van burst into flames, killing at least seven passengers, after it collided with a dump truck in Antipas town, Cotabato province on Monday, March 25.

GENERAL SANTOS, Philippines – At least seven people, including two children, burned to death after a road collision involving a commuter van and a dump truck along a highway in Antipas town, Cotabato province on Monday, March 25.

Four others, including the truck driver, were rushed to a hospital, according to a police report.

The commuter van burst into flames upon impact, burning passengers trapped inside, after it collided with the dump truck at about noon in Barangay Luhong, Antipas town, said Cotabato police director Colonel Gilbert Balneg Tuzon.

Initial police investigation found that the truck’s brakes malfunctioned, Tuzon said. The van was headed to Kidapawan City when the incident took place, he added.

Captain Godofredo Tupas II, Antipas police chief, identified the fatalities as Mark Anthony Bunda, the driver of the commuter van, Irish Lopez and her son Vince, a minor, Genevieve Vicente, Sheryl Pojas and her son Coco, also a minor, and Kimberly Shaine Armada, a 20-year-old nursing student.

Tupas said the driver of the truck, Edwin Dumapias Panoy, 49, along with his companions – Wilmark Panoy, 27, and Gregorio Casiño and Rosario Reyes – were rushed to a hospital. – Rappler.com