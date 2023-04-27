Muntinlupa court issues hold departure order vs Bantag, Zulueta

MANILA, Philippines – Following the issuance of arrest warrants, a Muntinlupa court issued a hold departure order (HDO) against former Bureau of Corrections director general Gerald Bantag and former BuCor official Ricardo Zulueta, the Department of Justice (DOJ) confirmed on Thursday, April 27.
“WHEREFORE, premises considered, the Urgent Motion for the Issuance of Hold Departure Order is GRANTED. Let a Hold-Departure Order be issued against accused DG Gerald Bantag y Quitaleg and CR/SSupt. Ricardo S. Zulueta,” the court order read.
The HDO was issued by Muntinlupa City Regional Trial Court Branch 206 in an order dated April 25, 2023. Presiding Judge Gener Gito signed the order.
On April 13, the same Muntinlupa court issued a warrant against Bantag and his companions over the death of Jun Villamor, the alleged middleman who contacted people to order Lapid’s killing.
Lapid, a vocal critic of former president Rodrigo Duterte and incumbent President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., was gunned down by motorcycle-riding assailants in Las Piñas City on October 3, 2022. Later, Bantag, Zulueta, and some persons deprived of liberty were implicated in the case. – Rappler.com
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.