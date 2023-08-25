Ombudsman suspends DepEd, DBM officials tagged in overpriced laptop mess

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

OMBUDSMAN. File photo of the Office of the Ombudsman taken in Quezon City on June 6, 2023.

(1st UPDATE) The Ombudsman explains that it found sufficient grounds to suspend the officials 'considering that there is strong evidence showing their guilt.' DepEd says they will abide by the order.

MANILA, Philippines – The Office of the Ombudsman ordered the preventive suspension of some government officials tagged in the overpriced laptop scandal.

In a resolution dated August 23, but made public only on Friday, August 25, Ombudsman Samuel Martires ordered the suspension of the following, under the rules of procedure of the Ombudsman:

Annalyn Sevilla, Department of Education (DepEd) undersecretary

Alain Del Pascua, former DepEd undersecretary

Lloyd Christopher Lao, former Procurement Service-Department of Budget and Management (PS-DBM) chief

Salvador Malana III, former DepEd assistant secretary

Abram Abanil, director of DepEd information and communications technology services; designated ad hoc member on the special bids and awards committee for the “Laptop for Teachers” project

Jasonmer Uayan, former PS-DBM chief

Ulysses Mora, PS-DBM procurement management officer

Marwan Amil, PS-DBM procurement management officer

Alec Ladanga, executive assistant at Sevilla’s office

Marcelo Bragado, director at DepEd’s procurement management office

Selwyn Briones, DepEd employee

Paul Armand Estrada, PS-DBM procurement management officer

The 12 officials and employees were placed under preventive suspension until the administrative process of their case is terminated. The suspension will not exceed six months, but the officials will not receive their pay during the said duration, “except when the delay in the disposition of the case is due to their fault, negligence or petition.”

JUST IN. The Ombudsman orders the preventive suspension of some DepEd, DBM officials tagged in the overpriced laptop mess.



The officials were suspended without pay, based on the Ombudsman's resolution. @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/e7EmPWl4fI — Jairo Bolledo (@jairojourno) August 25, 2023

The Ombudsman said the order is immediately executory.

In a statement released on Friday, DepEd said they will abide by the order of the Ombudsman. The department also gave assurances of “unhampered services” even as preparations are underway for the start of school year 2023-2024.

According to the Ombudsman, the respondents were charged with grave misconduct, serious dishonesty, gross neglect of duty, and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service. They were involved in the procurement of “‘overpriced’ and ‘outdated’ laptop computers at the height of the coronavirus pandemic in 2021.”

“According to the Senate-approved report, respondents conspired to facilitate and generate an overpriced contract under the DepEd Computerization Program Capital Outlay in the amount of PhP2.4 Billion (originally intended to provide for mobile/internet load to some 3.2 million senior high school learners nationwide),” the Ombudsman resolution read.

The Office of the Ombudsman explained that it found sufficient grounds to suspend the officials “considering that there is strong evidence showing their guilt.” The office also cited the following reasons for ordering the suspensions:

Their continued stay in their position “may prejudice the investigation of the case filed against them.”

“It is imperative to preserve documents and evidence pertaining to this case which respondents have control and custody.”

The charges the respondents face may cause their removal from service.

– Rappler.com