SMNI News Facebook page unavailable | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Facebook page of SMNI News, the media arm of Pastor Apollo Quiboloy’s megachurch The Kingdom of Jesus Christ, becomes unavailable.

Local police confirm a lawyer Maria Alzate was shot dead in broad daylight in Abra.

Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman claims the contingent funds given to the Office of the Vice President in 2022 were ‘released,’ not ‘transferred.’

The National Capital Region Police Office approves the dismissal of the eight policemen tagged in the killing of 17-year-old Jemboy Baltazar.

Actress Neri Miranda comes under fire after sharing a sample P1,000 weekly meal plan on Facebook. — Rappler.com