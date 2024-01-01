Philippines activates hotline for Filipinos affected by Japan earthquake

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

EVACUATION. People gather outside the Kanazawa station after an earthquake hit Ishikawa, Japan, on January 1, 2024, in this screenshot obtained from a social media video.

Filipinos are the fourth largest group of foreign residents in Japan

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) activated a helpline for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) affected by a powerful earthquake that struck Japan on Monday, January 1.

Filipinos and their family members seeking assistance or information may call the following numbers of the DMW-Overseas Workers Welfare Administration Japan help desk:

1348

+632-1348 (from abroad)

The following numbers of the DMW-Migrant Workers Office-Osaka hotline can also be contacted through the following numbers:

+81 7022756082

+81 7024474016

There are 290,000 Filipinos living in Japan, latest figures from the Philippine Embassy in Japan showed. The Philippines ranks as the fourth largest group of foreign residents in Japan.

Monday’s magnitude 7.6 earthquake triggered waves of around one meter along parts of the Sea of Japan coast, with a larger wave expected, public broadcaster NHK reported.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said this was the first time major tsunami warnings were issued since the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami that struck northeastern Japan.

In the aftermath of the powerful earthquake, a first tsunami has reached South Korea’s east coast, while Russian cities near Japan anticipated similar waves. North Korea also issued tsunami warnings for its east coast.

In the Philippines, meanwhile, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said there was no tsunami threat to the Philippines. – Ralf Rivas, with reports from Reuters/Rappler.com