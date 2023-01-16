At Home sa Abroad: The Filipino diaspora through a migrant’s eyes

Rappler speaks to Maki Somosot, founder of new online platform PUNTO, on how the platform aims to tell the unique perspectives of the Filipino diaspora

MANILA, Philippines – Filipinos can be found in virtually every corner of the world. What does it mean to be part of the Filipino diaspora?

There are overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), permanent migrants, foreign nationals of Filipino origin who have never set foot on their motherland, and all shades in between. It’s difficult to capture every story.

Even with correspondents in countries where OFWs live, mainstream media can’t always get every voice on the unique perspectives of Filipinos scattered around the world.

In this episode of At Home sa Abroad: Stories of overseas Filipinos, Rappler multimedia reporter Michelle Abad speaks to Maki Somosot, founder of new online platform PUNTO. She has also worked as a journalist.

PUNTO aims to document the untold stories of Filipinos abroad, whether they are OFWs, activists, entrepreneurs, politicians, artists, lawyers, and more.

Watch the video on Rappler at 7 pm, on Monday, January 16.

At Home sa Abroad: Stories of overseas Filipinos is Rappler’s one-stop video podcast for all things Filipino diaspora. – Rappler.com

Watch other At Home sa Abroad episodes: