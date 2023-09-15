Killer of OFW Jullebee Ranara convicted of murder

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

WAKE. Flowers of condolence are seen outside the residence of murdered migrant worker Jullebee Ranara n Las Pinas City on February 1, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines – The 17-year-old who killed Kuwait-based overseas Filipino worker (OFW) Jullebee Ranara has been convicted of murder, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) confirmed on Thursday, September 14.

“The Department of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform the public that according to the Philippine embassy in Kuwait, the Juvenile Court in Kuwait today convicted the killer… of OFW Jullebee Ranara,” the DFA said in a statement.

The 17-year-old was sentenced to 15 years of imprisonment for murder. He also faces an additional year of imprisonment for driving without a license.

The boy was given lesser penalties because of his being a minor, the DFA said. He has 30 days to appeal the judgment to the Kuwait Court of First Instance.

The family of Ranara, who worked as a domestic worker in Kuwait, has been informed.

“The Philippine government acknowledges the efforts undertaken by the Kuwaiti authorities to effect a speedy resolution of the case, in the pursuit of justice for our slain kababayan (countryman),” the DFA said, adding that the Philippine embassy would send a final report with complete details.

Reports of Ranara’s death came out around end-January, with chilling details that her remains were found burnt and abandoned in a Kuwaiti desert. The 17-year-old son of her employer was immediately tagged as the suspect and was arrested early on.

Her remains were brought back to the Philippines, where she was laid to rest on February 5.

Shortly after her death, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said that the Philippines had scheduled bilateral talks with Kuwait to reassess the countries’ bilateral labor agreement, which is meant to protect the welfare of Filipinos in the Gulf state.

By February 8, the Philippines halted the processing of applications of first-time domestic workers bound for Kuwait. Some months later, Kuwait suspended the issuance of all new entry visas for Filipinos, but the Philippines stood its ground that it would not lift its partial ban until there was justice for Ranara.

Ranara’s death is one of the most high-profile deaths of OFWs in recent years, and is part of a string of cases of domestic workers who were killed at the hands of their employers in Kuwait. – Rappler.com