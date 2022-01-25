PH gov’t targets COVID-19 vaccination for kids aged 5 to 11 on February 4

The Pfizer vaccines to be administered to children aged 5 to 11 will have a lower dosage and lower concentration than those given to youths aged 12 to 17

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine government is targeting to vaccinate minors aged 5 to 11 beginning Friday, February 4.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire made the announcement in a press briefing on Tuesday, January 25.

“Katulad po ng nabanggit ng ating vaccine czar, ang target po natin simulan ang bakunahan para sa 5 to 11 is on Feb 4, 2022,” she said. (Like what our vaccine czar has said, we target to start the vaccination for 5 to 11 years old on February 4, 2022.)

COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer-BioNTech will be used for the pediatric vaccination as this was the only vaccine that received emergency use approval for 5 to 11 years old from the Philippines’ Food and Drug Adminstration.

“Bagama’t parehong Pfizer vaccine ang ibibigay sa 12 to 17 at 5 to 11, magkaiba po ang formula ng bakuna para sa kanila. Para siguradong tama ang bakuna na ituturok, magkaiba ang kulay ng takip sa mga botelya ng bakuna. Iba po ang kulay sa 12 to 17, at iba rin po sa 5 to 11,” Vergeire said.

(While it’s only the Pfizer vaccine that will be administered to 12- to 17-year-olds and 5- to 11-year-olds, the two age groups would have different formulas. To ensure that they will receive the right vaccine dose, the lid of the bottles would have different colors.)

The Pfizer vaccines to be administered to children aged 5 to 11 will have a lower dosage and lower concentration than those given to youths aged 12 to 17.

The health spokesperson said that parents can already enlist their children for vaccination in their respective local government units.

“Magdala po kayo ng mga dokumento na nagpapatunay ng relasyon ng anak sa magulang katulad ng birth certificate, baptismal certificate, at iba pa,” Vergeire said. She added that parents must also their valid ID with photo and their kids valid ID.

(Bring documents that will prove your relationship with the child like birth certificate, baptismal certificate, and others.)

The vaccination of kids is a welcome news as the Department of Education has planned to eventually transition to limited face-to-face classes by school year 2022 to 2023.

The country just began vaccinating 12 to 17-year-olds in October 2021. Booster shot administration was only opened to all adults in the first week of December 2021. – Rappler.com