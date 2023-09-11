Philippines, Australia to issue visas allowing work while on holiday

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during the latter's official visit to Malacañang Palace on September 9

The ‘Work and Holiday’ visa will allow holders from both countries – young travelers who have finished two years as an undergraduate – to seek employment in their host country while on holiday

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines and Australia have agreed upon a visa scheme that would allow nationals of both countries to seek employment while they’re on vacation in the host nation.

The deal was signed during an official visit of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday, September 8. Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo and Australian Ambassador to the Philippines Hae Kyong Yu signed the deal.

The two countries have yet to announce when the new visa schemes will take effect.

According to a September 10 release from Malacañang, the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) states that both Manila and Canberra will be issuing multiple entry visas that allow citizens to work during their stay for a non-extendable period of not more than one year.

The visa is only open to Filipinos and Australians who are 18 to 31 years old and are graduates of tertiary education or have at least finished two years of undergraduate study or a post-secondary education.

Applicants should also “meet health, character and national security requirements and have medical and health insurance for the duration of their stay,” according to the Palace. The 12-month countdown begins on the first date of entry.

“Work and Holiday visa holders who work during their visit pursuant to this arrangement will be covered by the same diplomatic labor laws of the host government as local workers, subject to the employment conditions,” the MOU states.

After 12 months, the Filipino or Australian can leave and then re-enter either the Philippines or Australia using the same visa.

The visa application process also involves fees, although the Palace has yet to announce how much it would cost.

The new visa arrangement is one of several deals agreed upon during Albanese’s visit to Manila, the first official visit of an Australian Prime Minister to the Philippines in nearly two decades. – Rappler.com