Philippines gets highest rice export allocation from India

A rice retailer displays new prices after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. lifted the implementation of the price cap on rice on October 4, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines will receive 295,000 metric tons of non-basmati white rice from India, the largest rice exporter in the world.

This was the culmination of rice importation talks between the two nations since August. The Philippines had recently gone through a lean season, jacking up rice prices and moving President Ferdinand Marcos Jr to resort to a price cap.

“Request made at the leadership level and the positive decision reflects the growing confidence in the bilateral relationship,” the Indian embassy in Manila said in a statement to the media on Wednesday, October 18.

Other countries also set to receive rice exports from India are Nepal, Cameroon, Cote d’ Ivore, Republic of Guinea, Malaysia, and Seychelles.

The Department of Agriculture has yet to comment on this latest development. This story will be updated once the agency gives a statement. Authorities expected rice prices to drop should the importation talks push through.

Despite India’s rice export ban, its government allowed exports to select countries through the National Cooperative Exports Limited.

A Reuters report said, India in July banned exports of non-basmati white rice and later imposed a 20% duty on exports of parboiled rice.

Last August, the Indian government allocated export quotas of non-basmati white rice to Singapore, Bhutan, and Mauritius. – Rappler.com