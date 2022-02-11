Philippines gets new training aircraft from US

NEW ASSETS. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and US Chargé d’affaires Heather Variava lead the blessing of new CESSNA Aircraft from the US on February 10, 2022.

The four brand new CESSNA 172S Skyhawk Trainer Aircraft, procured under the US Foreign Military Financing Program, are worth $2.2 million

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines received four new training aircraft from the United States on Thursday, February 10.

The Philippines’ Department of National Defense received four brand new CESSNA 172S Skyhawk Trainer Aircraft worth $2.2 million from its longtime ally under the US Foreign Military Financing Program. The DND told Rappler that the new aircraft were provided through a grant.

In a separate release, the Navy said that the military procured the assets under the Joint US Military Assistance Group. Under the US military’s financing program, their partner nations can purchase US defense articles, services, and training either through grant or direct loan.

NEW AIRCRAFT. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and US Chargé d’affaires Heather Variava with the new aircraft.

The ceremony was held at Sangley Point in Cavite. Aside from Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, US Chargé d’affaires Heather Variava, Armed Forces chief General Andres Centino, and Philippine Navy Flag Officer in Command Vice Admiral Adeluis Bordado attended the ceremony.

According to the DND, the new aircraft will be used by the Philippine Navy Naval Air Wing. Bordado said the new assets would be excellent utilities for the Naval Air Wing students.

Navy and military officials joining Lorenzana and Variava in the turnover ceremony of the newly purchased aircraft.

“These four units of Cessna 172 Skyhawk to the Philippine Navy will definitely be an excellent utility to our Naval Air Wing students…These units are the most appropriate training aircraft to prepare them for future missions and naval air operations, using modern and state of the art technology. At the same time, these aircrafts will help us improve the operational readiness of our naval air component,” Bordado said.

The newly procured aircraft are designed for general utility and training purposes. They have a maximum range of 640 nautical miles and 878 pounds useful loads. – Rappler.com