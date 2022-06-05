Bulusan Volcano under Alert Level 1 due to phreatic eruption

Phivolcs says ashfall is reported in the municipalities of Juban and Casiguran in Sorsogon province following the phreatic eruption on Sunday, June 5

MANILA, Philippines – A phreatic or steam-driven eruption on Sunday morning, June 5, prompted the declaration of Alert Level 1 for Bulusan Volcano in the province of Sorsogon.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said in a bulletin shortly before noontime on Sunday that the eruption started at 10:37 am and lasted around 17 minutes.

Alert Level 1 means the volcano is exhibiting low-level unrest.

The eruption generated a steam-rich gray plume at least 1 kilometer tall, which drifted west. Phivolcs said ashfall was reported in the municipalities of Juban and Casiguran in Sorsogon.

There were 77 volcanic earthquakes recorded in the past 24-hour period before the eruption.

Phivolcs has also observed “a sudden but isolated inflation” or swelling of Bulusan Volcano’s southeast lower slopes since April.

“These parameters indicate that volcanic processes are underway beneath the edifice that are likely caused by shallow hydrothermal activity,” the agency said.

Phivolcs reminded local government units and the public not to enter the 4-kilometer-radius permanent danger zone around Bulusan Volcano, and to be vigilant as well in the 2-kilometer extended danger zone “due to the increased possibilities of sudden and hazardous phreatic eruptions.”

Prior to Sunday’s eruption, Bulusan Volcano had been under Alert Level 0, the lowest level, since August 18, 2021. When the volcano was downgraded back then, Phivolcs had warned that phreatic eruptions could still “occur without warning.” – Rappler.com