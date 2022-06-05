IN PHOTOS: Ash from Bulusan Volcano blankets parts of Sorsogon

ASHFALL. Ash from Bulusan Volcano is seen in Juban, Sorsogon, June 5, 2022.

Health authorities advise those in affected areas to avoid exposure to volcanic ash

MANILA, Philippines – Parts of Sorsogon province were covered in ash on Sunday, June 5, following the phreatic or steam-driven eruption of Bulusan Volcano.

The Sorsogon Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office said it was coordinating with the municipalities of Juban, Irosin, Bulusan, Barcelona, Casiguran, and Gubat to assess the impact of the eruption. These six municipalities combined are home to over 235,000 people.

The Department of Health-Bicol Center for Health Development advised those in affected areas to avoid exposure to volcanic ash, warning that it contains carbon dioxide and fluorine which may pose health hazards.

Residents were urged to stay indoors, close all doors and windows, wear face masks, and use goggles to protect the eyes.

Below are some photos of ashfall taken by the Sorsogon Provincial Information Office in the barangays of Bacolod and Buraburan in the town of Juban on Sunday.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised Bulusan Volcano to Alert Level 1 due to the phreatic eruption. This indicates that the volcano is exhibiting low-level unrest. – Rappler.com