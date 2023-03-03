Suspects in alleged hazing of Adamson student considered burning body – police

IN MEMORIAM. Students and faculty members of the Adamson University in Manila on March 1, 2023, light candles to honor John Matthew Salilig, a chemical engineering student, who was found dead on February 28 in Cavite after a fraternity hazing rite.

MANILA, Philippines – A recent development in the investigation into the alleged hazing incident involving a student from Adamson University revealed that the suspects initially planned to burn the body of 24-year-old John Matthew Salilig.

“Kaya po nakita nila ‘yung ating victim ay nakahubad, ang una po nilang plano ay sunugin. Siguro, nag-alinlangan sila sa pagsusunog kasi magke-create ito ng apoy. At, siyempre, mapapansin sila, ano ang sinusunog. Kaya nag-come up sila sa pagbaon sa cadaver ng ating victim hanggang sa nakahanap sila ng perfect spot para ibaon si John Matthew. Ito nga, sa Imus Cavite,” said Police Lieutenant Virgilio Jopia, officer-in-charge of Biñan, Laguna police, during an ANC interview on Friday, March 3.

(The reason why the victim was found naked was because their initial plan was to burn the body. Maybe they became hesitant because burning might create fire. And, of course, they would be noticed. That’s why they came up with the plan to bury the cadaver of the victim, then they were able to find a spot to bury John Matthew.)

Salilig died due to “severe blunt force trauma,” based on an autopsy conducted by the Cavite police. His body was found in a vacant lot at the back of a subdivision in Imus, Cavite, over a week after he was reported missing. A witness said the chemical engineering student was beaten at least 70 times during the initiation rites.

Adamson University said in a statement on February 28 that Salilig died on February 18.

Imus police case investigator Staff Sergeant Jessie Villanueva said Salilig could have sustained the injuries from the alleged hazing rites. Blunt impact injuries are caused by contact of a blunt object with the body.

At least six people are facing hazing complaints over the incident.

In a statement on Thursday, March 2, the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) condemned the alleged hazing incident.

“CHED strongly condemns hazing and all forms of violence in our institutions of higher learning. RA 11053 or the Anti-Hazing Act of 2018 was passed into law on 29 June 2018 to strengthen the enforcement of the anti-hazing law. CHED will remain steadfast in its unceasing efforts to rid our higher education institutions of hazing and all forms of senseless acts of violence,” the commission said.

CHED then called on higher education institutions to “join hands and actively strive to end this culture of violence that continues to plague our institutions of higher learning.” – Rappler.com