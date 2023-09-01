QCPD chief replaced by PNP PIO chief amid viral road rage issue

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

REPLACED. In this photo, then-Quezon City Police District District Director Brigadier General Nicolas Torre III, holds a press conference to present the possible suspects in the shooting incident of photojournalist Rene Joshua Abiad, at Camp Karingal on July 5, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines – Police Brigadier General Nicolas Torre III, the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) chief embroiled in the recent road rage controversy, was replaced by Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan in an acting capacity.

Based on Maranan’s appointment order, his designation took effect on Thursday, August 31. The reassignment came a day after Torre tendered his resignation on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, PNP spokesperson Police Colonel Jean Fajardo took over the post Maranan vacated.

Over the weekend, a video of dismissed cop Wilfredo Gonzales harassing and threatening a cyclist with his gun went viral on the internet. Gonzales was dismissed from the police service in 2018 over grave misconduct.

On Sunday, Torre held a press conference with Gonzales, even though organizing one for a suspect is not part of the PNP’s mandate. The viral video was not the only one that got flak, the press briefing also drew criticisms because it provided a platform for Gonzales. The former QCPD chief explained later that he held the press conference due to a clamor from the media.

Torre then filed his resignation, with PNP chief Benjamin Acorda Jr. saying they will first review Torre’s resignation before deciding on it.

The road rage involving the police is only part of a long list of controversies currently hounding the PNP. The issues include recent killings of teenagers by police, and a police chief testing positive for illegal drugs, among others. – Rappler.com