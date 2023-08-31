Mandaluyong police chief tests positive for drug use

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – The Mandaluyong police chief Colonel Cesar Gerente was relieved from his post after testing positive for illegal drugs, the Eastern Police District reported.

Gerente’s positive results came after a random drug test among top officials of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) on August 24.

Colonel Mary Grace Madayag replaced Gerente as Mandaluyong chief, according to the Philippine News Agency.

The incident prompted the NCRPO to require all 497 personnel of the Mandaluyong City Police Station to submit to a drug test on August 28. All yielded negative results.

NCRPO director Brigadier General Jose Melencio Nartatez, meanwhile, said he will not tolerate scalawags.

“I will not tolerate scalawags in NCRPO especially those who are involved in illegal drug activities, you will be at your right place. NCRPO continues to clean up our ranks for honest and honorable public service,” Nartatez said. – Rappler.com