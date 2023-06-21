QC vice mayor defends Aiko Melendez, councilors over TikTok video in session hall

SESSION HALL. Quezon City District 5 Councilor Aiko Melendez, District 1 Councilor Dorothy Delarmente, District 3 Councilor Wency Lagumbay, District 3 Councilor Chuckie Antonio, and Sangguniang Kabataan Federation President for Councilor Julian Trono are dancing to Mariah Carey's Touch My Body at Quezon City Session Hall

“We value the artistic personality of our councilors as they serve our Quezon City constituents as legislators with the same passion and commitment,” Quezon City Vice Mayor Gian Sotto says

MANILA, Philippines – Quezon City Vice Mayor Gian Sotto said actress-turned-politician Aiko Melendez and other councilors did not violate any rules when they filmed a TikTok video dancing inside the session hall.

On Monday, June 19, Melendez posted Tiktok videos which showed her, and fellow councilors Dorothy Delarmente, Wency Lagumbay, Chuckie Antonio, and Julian Trono dancing to Mariah Carey’s Touch My Body inside the Quezon City session hall.

They were dancing in front of the session hall bench with the official seals of the Quezon City government and the council, and the Philippine flag seen on the background. Melendez, however, noted in the caption that the video was taken before the start of the session.

The video immediately drew criticism from the public for what it perceived to be improper citing the guidelines for the legislative building found on the Quezon City Council’s website.

“Silence shall be strictly observed in the gallery. Applauding or clapping of hands, booing or shouting shall be strictly prohibited at all times. Cellular phones, beepers and other electronic devices shall be turned off or must be put in silent mode before entering the Session Hall,” the rules state.

The guidelines also prohibit taking photos, videos, and audio recordings inside the session, unless consent was secured from the Vice Mayor’s office.

In a statement sent to Rappler on Wednesday, June 21, Sotto said the guidelines that were posted online were obsolete as he noted the mention of beepers in the guidelines. Beeper is a wireless telecommunications device that was popular in the 90s.

He assured the public that no violation of the internal rules or procedures was made by the concerned councilors.

“We value the artistic personality of our councilors as they serve our Quezon City constituents as legislators with the same passion and commitment,” Sotto, also an actor-turned-politician said.

The vice mayor also cited the 74 ordinances and 334 resolutions the Quezon City Council passed since their term started last July 2022.

Under Section 445 of the Local Government Code, the vice mayor serves as the presiding officer of the city or municipal council. – Rappler.com