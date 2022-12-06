Rappler Recap: Bantag faces DOJ probers in Percy Lapid case

Instead of a counter-affidavit, Bantag's camp files a motion for inhibition – which means they want the DOJ prosecutors to stop handling the cases

MANILA, Philippines – Almost a month since complaints were filed against suspended Bureau of Corrections chief Gerald Bantag and others, the corrections chief finally showed up and faced Department of Justice (DOJ) prosecutors on Monday, December 5.

Bantag, along with his lawyers, attended the second preliminary investigation into the murder complaints in relation to the deaths of hard-hitting broadcaster Percy Lapid and Jun Villamor, the alleged middleman in the case. Bantag, BuCor superintendent Ricardo Zulueta, and 10 persons deprived of liberty are facing complaints over Lapid and Villamor’s killing.

Instead of a counter-affidavit, Bantag’s camp filed a motion for inhibition – which means they want the DOJ prosecutors to stop handling the cases. The case proceeding is now suspended pending the resolution of the motion.

Click the video above to watch the recap of Rappler reporter Jairo Bolledo. – Rappler.com