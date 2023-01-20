Rappler Recap: DepEd laptops overpriced by P979 million, says Senate panel

Rappler's Bonz Magsambol gives the highlights of the Senate blue ribbon committee report on the 'overpriced' laptop procurement of the Department of Education

MANILA, Philippines – The Senate blue ribbon committee on Thursday, January 19, released its findings on the “overpriced” laptop procurement of the Department of Education (DepEd), and recommended the filing of administrative and criminal charges against the government officials involved.

The Senate panel also recommended the recovery of at least P979 million from the concerned officials.

In this episode of Rappler Recap, Rappler’s Bonz Magsambol gives the highlights of the Senate blue ribbon committee report.

Read these stories on the Senate panel report:

– Rappler.com