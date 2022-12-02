Rappler Recap: DOJ meets with families of missing ‘sabungeros’

The families of sabungeros continue calling for justice because the complaints have yet to reach the courts

MANILA, Philippines – Department of Justice (DOJ) officials led by Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla met with the families of missing sabungeros (cockfight enthusiasts) on Friday, December 2.

The meeting signified one of the most recent developments in the disappearance case of the sabungeros. Some of the players were reported to be missing as early as 2021.

Although complaints have been filed, the families of sabungeros continue calling for justice because the complaints have yet to reach the courts. During his Friday meeting with the families, Remulla was not able to give the specific date of the resolution’s release.

The resolution, which will be issued by the prosecutors, will dictate whether the complaints will push through in the courts or not.

