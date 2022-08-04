Rappler Recap: Sara Duterte’s spokesmen on school opening, Libreng Sakay

JOINT BRIEFING. The Office of the Vice President and the Department of Education hold a joint media briefing on August 4, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines – Preparations for school opening and the Libreng Sakay program were among the issues discussed during the joint press briefing of the Office of the Vice President (OVP) and the Department of Education (DepEd) on Thursday, August 4.

The press briefing was led by the spokespersons from both offices: Reynold Munsayac for OVP and Michael Poa for DepEd.

During the briefing, Poa was asked whether DepEd plans to review the controversial film Maid in Malacañang, to which he said, “Hindi ko po masasagot ‘yan, pero wala pa pong nagagawang review ang DepEd ukol diyan (I cannot answer that, but DepEd has not yet done any review on that.) There’s no talk of revision whatsoever.”

Watch Rappler reporter Bonz Magsambol as he gives a recap of events at the joint media briefing.

