VP Sara Duterte responds to First Lady Liza Marcos | The wRap

Here are today’s headlines – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Vice President Sara Duterte responds to First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos’ criticisms against her in an interview with radio personality Anthony Taberna.

Two mayors of key cities in Western Visayas – Iloilo and Bacolod City – throw their support behind First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos in her word war with Vice President Sara Duterte.

Iloilo City is placed under a state of calamity due to drought brought by the El Niño phenomenon.

The Philippines thanks the G7 foreign ministers for rejecting China’s ‘baseless and expansive’ claims of the West Philippine Sea.

A fire that broke out Monday, April 22, in the parking lot extension of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport damages 19 vehicles.

Joanie Delgaco will be the Philippines’ first female rower in the Olympics as the Philippines celebrates its 100th year participating in the Summer Games. — Rappler.com