Si Sara Duterte, wala nang confidential funds?

Inuurong ni Vice President Sara Duterte ang kanyang paghingi ng P650 million na confidential funds
MANILA, Philippines – Pagkatapos mabatikos, inatras na ni Vice President Sara Duterte ang kanyang request para sa confidential funds.
Ito ay P500 million para sa Office of the Vice President, at P150 million sa Department of Education. Sabi ni Duterte naging “divisive” raw ng kanyang paghingi para sa mga Pilipino.
Panoorin ang video. – Rappler.com
Production specialist: Jeff Digma
Producer: JC Gotinga
Supervising producer: Beth Frondoso