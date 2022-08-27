P588-B unprogrammed fund in 2023 budget must be itemized – Recto

Senate Pro Tempore Ralph Recto gives his farewell speech on Wenesday, June 1. Photo by Angie de Silva/Rappler

House Deputy Speaker Ralph Recto describes the unprogrammed appropriations in the proposed budget as '588 billion shades of grey' because of lack of details

MANILA, Philippines – House Deputy Speaker Ralph Recto said that the P588-billion unprogrammed appropriations portion of the proposed 2023 national budget must be itemized, describing the fund as “588 billion shades of grey” because of lack of details.

The amount of the unprogrammed fund in the 2023 national budget is more than double of the current P251.6 billion unprogrammed fund.

The biggest portion of the unprogrammed fund is “support to foreign-assisted projects,” amounting to P380.6 billion. The second highest appropriation is “support for infrastructure projects and social programs,” worth P149.7 billion.

The other items are listed as follows:

Budgetary support to Government-Owned and/or Controlled Corporations – P20.7 billion

Public health emergency benefits and allowances for health care and non-health care workers – P19 billion

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas equity infusion pursuant to RA 11211 – P10 billion

AFP modernization program – P5 billion

Payment of arrears of LTO-IT Service – P2 billion

Risk management program – P1 billion

Refund of the service development fee for the right to develop the Nampeidai Property in Tokyo, Japan – P210.6 million

Prior years’ LGU shares – P14.6 million

“The spending amount being asked by the Palace is actually half-a-trillion pesos more,” the Batangas congressman said in a statement, citing the “oft-quoted” amount of P5.268 trillion.

Recto said P5.856 trillion is the ceiling of the proposed 2023 budget.

The unprogrammed appropriations may be used in specific cases of excess revenue collections, new revenue collections, and approved loans for foreign-assisted projects.

But Recto believes there is “lax compliance” on this, saying P122 billion in unprogrammed appropriations were released in 2020 when revenue collections were down due to the pandemic. – Loreben Tuquero/Rappler.com