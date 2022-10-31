Death toll from Severe Tropical Storm Paeng nears 100

CALAMITY. Residents wade through a thick mud as they clean their surroundings following a flood caused by Severe Tropical Storm Paeng, in Sta. Rosa City, Laguna on October 30, 2022.

The NDRRMC says 98 deaths have been reported so far, including 40 that are subject to confirmation. Damage to agriculture and infrastructure, when totaled, already exceeds the P1-billion mark.

MANILA, Philippines – The reported fatalities from Severe Tropical Storm Paeng (Nalgae), which battered numerous parts of the Philippines over the weekend, have climbed to 98, the country’s disaster agency reported on Monday, October 31.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), in its situation report sent to the media on Monday morning, said that of the body count, 58 have been confirmed. NDRRMC’s system of reporting includes deaths that have yet to be validated; in this case, 40 are subject to confirmation.

The breakdown of the deaths is as follows:

53 – Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao

19 – Western Visayas

12 – Calabarzon

6 – Eastern Visayas

4 – Zamboanga Peninsula

3 – Soccsksargen

1 – Bicol

The agency also said there are 69 reported injuries, while 63 people remain missing.

The storm affected 1.8 million Filipinos, including more than 213,000 who sought refuge in evacuation centers.

A total of 554 areas across 17 regions reported flooding, while 169 towns and cities were still grappling with power interruptions.

Three airports (two in Caraga, one in Mimaropa) were still non-operational as of Monday morning.

Cost of damage

Initial damage assessment provided by the NDRRMC indicates losses that have surpassed the billion-peso mark.

Damage to agriculture was pegged at P453 million, based on reports from only five regions so far, while damage to infrastructure exceeded P757 million.

Nearly 3,500 houses were damaged, incurring a value of P12.4 million.

A total of 158 cities and municipalities are under a state of calamity, allowing their local chief executives to easily access emergency funds for quick response. – Rappler.com