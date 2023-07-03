UP student sexually assaulted in Diliman campus

The young victim is currently receiving medical care, while authorities are still hunting the suspect. The state university is assigning more security to patrol the campus.

Trigger warning: Sexual assault



MANILA, Philippines – A young female student of the University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman was sexually assaulted along Ylanan Road within the campus in Quezon City on Saturday evening, July 1.

Commission on Higher Education (CHED) Chairperson Prospero ‘Popoy’ de Vera confirmed the on-campus assault in a statement sent to reporters on Monday morning, July 3.

The victim, whose identity is being concealed for her privacy, is currently receiving medical care. Meanwhile, the suspect is still at large.

“We extend our deep concern to our victim-survivor. I have asked the University Administration to extend all possible assistance to the student and her family at this time of great challenge. I share with the entire UP Community our full support for her and her family in overcoming this difficult traumatic hurdle in their lives,” De Vera, also chairperson of the UP Board of Regents, said in a statement.

“This despicable criminal act is a wake-up call for the University of the Philippines to review and rationalize its security and safety policies, including its operational engagement with the Philippine National Police and other law enforcement agencies in order to make the UP Community safe and secure,” De Vera added.

UP Diliman Chancellor Edgardo Vistan II said in a separate statement that more roving personnel are being assigned to patrol the campus following the assault. – Rappler.com