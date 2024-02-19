Quiboloy subpoenaed by Senate panel after snubbing hearing on alleged abuses

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

In January, Apollo Quiboloy called the Senate inquiry led by Senator Risa Hontiveros 'bogus,' and that it 'turned a monster' out of him

MANILA, Philippines – The Senate on Monday, February 19, officially issued a subpoena to the embattled leader of the Davao-based Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC), Apollo Quiboloy, after he snubbed the upper chamber’s hearings on his alleged human rights abuses.

“That’s why I am thanking Senate President for signing the subpoena against Apollo Quiboloy. My office has made it our policy to put the voices of women and children first, to put the voices of the victim-survivors at the center. And I am glad that our institution under the current Senate leadership has made it its policy, too,” said Hontiveros, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality.

In January, Quiboloy called the Senate inquiry led by Hontiveros “bogus,” and that it “turned a monster out of me.”

Quiboloy dismissed the accusations leveled against him during the Senate committee hearing as “criminal.” He said that while Hontiveros enjoyed parliamentary immunity, the witnesses were susceptible to libel charges.

The preacher said that he would only face the allegations against him before the courts. – Rappler.com