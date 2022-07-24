Marcos, Sara Duterte condemn killing of ex-Lamitan mayor, 2 others

CRIME SCENE. Members of the SOCO inspect the crime scene following a deadly shooting incident inside the Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon City on July 24, 2022.

'We commit our law enforcement agencies to thoroughly and swiftly investigate these killings and bring all involved to justice,' says President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte both condemned the killing of three people, including a former mayor of Lamitan City, Basilan, inside the Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon City on Sunday, July 24.

In separate statements, Marcos and Duterte expressed their condolences to the victims’ families and the affected communities.

The President said he was “shocked and saddened” by the incident that led to the death of former mayor Rose Furigay, Furigay’s aide Victor George Capistrano, and Ateneo security guard Jeneven Bandiala. Furigay’s daughter, Hannah, was wounded and rushed to the hospital.

“We mourn with the bereaved, the wounded, and those whose scars from this experience will run deep,” Marcos said.

“We commit our law enforcement agencies to thoroughly and swiftly investigate these killings and bring all involved to justice.”

Furigay, the wife of incumbent Lamitan mayor Roderick, was supposed to attend her daughter’s Ateneo Law School graduation ceremony. The ceremony, scheduled at 4 pm, was canceled.

Duterte, through her spokesperson Reynold Munsayac, urged the Philippine National Police to address gun violence in the country by implementing measures such as “consistent operations against illegal firearms.”

“Such an act of violence should have no place in our society, especially in a place of learning – which is supposed to be considered a safe space for everyone, for the students mainly,” said Duterte, also the Philippines’ education secretary.

Police captured the suspect after a car chase. – Rappler.com