In the middle of SONA 2023 protest, cops hold jam session

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Militant groups march along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City to protest ahead of President Marcos' 2nd State of the Nation Address, on July 24, 2023.

As activists mount protest ahead of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s SONA 2023, some cops were spotted singing 'Eye in the Sky' in full audio blast in the middle of the protest

MANILA, Philippines – As activists held a protest ahead of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s State of the Nation Address along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City, some cops held a jam session.

On Monday morning, July 24, the police officers were spotted singing with audio at full blast “Eye in the Sky” by Alan Parsons Project while aboard a police truck.

The video of the police officers drew flak online for what other people deemed to be disrespectful.

NAPAKABASTOS ng @ProudToBeQCPD. Habang naglulunsad ng programa ang mga magsasaka at kabataan mula sa Southern Tagalog para ipahayag ang kalagayan at mga isyung bitbit nila ngayong araw, imbes na pakinggan, NAG-VIVIDEOKE ang QCPD para hindi marinig ang programa ng mamamayan. pic.twitter.com/Kjyuz7boSX — Rachelle Villamor (@RachVillamor) July 24, 2023

The police officers were from the National Capital Region Police Office, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte said.

Belmonte said they already reported the concern of the protestors to the Philippine National Police.

“Your concern has been conveyed to the PNP for appropriate action, to ensure that the expression of the rallyists’ grievances will be free and peaceful,” Belmonte said.

Rappler has reached out to NCRPO but it has yet to respond as of posting. – Rappler.com