In 2nd SONA, Marcos promises amnesty to surrendering rebels 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

NEW PEOPLE'S ARMY. The Philippine communist insurgency has been ongoing for decades starting in the late 1960s.

But Marcos would not be the first president to grant amnesty. Former presidents like the late Fidel V. Ramos issued amnesty proclamations in the past in a bid to enhance the country's peace process with rebels.

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., in his second State of the Nation Address (SONA), said he will grant amnesty to rebels who will surrender to the government.

“Through community development and livelihood programs, the Barangay Development and Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Programs have been effective in addressing the root cause of conflict in the countryside,” Marcos said in his SONA on Monday, July 24.

“To complete this reintegration process, I will issue a proclamation granting amnesty to rebel returnees. And I ask Congress to support us in this endeavor,” the chief executive added.

The power of granting amnesty was given to the president under the 1987 Constitution. Under section 19, article VII of the Constitution, the chief executive can “grant amnesty with the concurrence of a majority of all the Members of the Congress.”

In just one proclamation, the president can announce amnesty – or forgiveness of a person’s criminal action. In his/her proclamation, the chief executive may specify the parameters of the amnesty, including its coverage and effects.

But Marcos would not be the first president to grant amnesty. Former presidents like the late Fidel V. Ramos issued amnesty proclamations in the past in a bid to enhance the country’s peace process with rebels.

Marcoses and rebels

The President and his family share a tragic history with rebels. The President’s father, late dictator Ferdinand E. Marcos, was dubbed the “best recruiter” of rebels.

According to Human Rights Watch’s 1990 report titled, “The Philippines: Violations of the laws of war by both sides,” the late tyrant was considered the greatest recruiter of the New People’s Army, the armed group of the Communist Party of the Philippines. Under Marcos, the number of armed rebels grew to around 20,000, between 1984 and 1986.

At present, Marcos, the son, is dealing with the remnants of the communist rebels’ pushback against the government.

During the early days of Marcos’ term, the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) said it will not recommend to Marcos initiating peace talks with the communist rebels. In May this year, National Security Adviser Eduardo Año said the President even ordered the NTF-ELCAC to continue the anti-insurgency campaign without letup.

But despite these signals from the Marcos government, the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) said in June this year that it was still open to the possibility of resuming peace talks under the current administration. The NDFP is the CPP’s political wing. – Rappler.com