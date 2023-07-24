Rappler Recap: A peaceful, united People’s SONA

LIVE

The Philippine National Police estimates that around 4,000 people joined the SONA protest along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City

MANILA, Philippines – Progressive groups staged a united People’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday, July 24, along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City.

The Philippine National Police estimated that around 4,000 people joined the protest. Despite the huge volume of people, the protest is relatively peaceful compared to previous SONA protests.

In this video, Iya Gozum gives a recap of what happened during the demonstration. – Rappler.com