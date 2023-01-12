SPOTLIGHT MINDANAO: Daily news and latest updates from southern Philippines

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Mindanao, the country’s second largest island, has long been referred to as the Philippines’ “Land of Promise.” It has often been misunderstood, and yet, it has produced a president out of a mayor from Davao City, Rodrigo Duterte, in 2016.

The island has six administrative regions: Northern Mindanao, Davao Region in the south, Zamboanga Peninsula in the west, Caraga in the east, Soccsksargen in south-central Mindanao, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. Many of the cities and provinces in these regions have not been getting their place in the daily news cycle.

Spotlight Mindanao serves as our page to compile developing stories from Mindanao each day so that the island becomes a part of our daily news diet.

