23 Davao generals, colonels submit courtesy resignations

MEETING. In this file photo, Davao Region police director Brigadier General Benjamin Silo Jr. speaks during the Regional Law Enforcement Coordinating Council-11 meeting and Christmas party in Buhangin, Davao City, in December 2022.

'This is not a resignation in a legal sense…. This is meant to clear their names,' says the spokesperson of the police regional office in Davao

DAVAO ORIENTAL, Philippines – Twenty-three police generals and colonels in the Davao Region have tendered their courtesy resignations to heed the call of Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos for them to start the internal cleansing process in the Philippine National Police (PNP).

Davao Region police director Brigadier General Benjamin Silo Jr. said on Saturday, January 7, that the officials submitted their courtesy resignation papers to assure the people in the region that “we occupy the moral high ground in the PNP’s campaign against illegal drugs.”

Silo said all the police generals and colonels under the police regional office in Davao tendered their courtesy resignations in support of Abalos’ call.

The region has three police generals, including Silo, and 20 full-fledged colonels.

Major Eudisan Gultiano, the spokesperson of the police regional office, said the officials submitted their courtesy resignation letters to the PNP’s Directorate for Personnel and Records Management in Camp Crame.

Gultiano, however, said the police officials did that to submit to an assessment by a committee of five evaluators so that their names would be cleared.

“This is not a resignation in a legal sense…. This is meant to clear their names,” she told Rappler on Saturday. – Rappler.com