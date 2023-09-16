Over 10,000 aspiring lawyers take 2023 Bar examinations

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BAR EXAM RESULTS. In this file photo taken in early 2023, emotions run high as hopeful lawyers and their loved ones gather at the Supreme Court grounds for the 2022 Bar exam result on April 14, 2023.

The Bar exams take place in 14 testing centers across the country

MANILA, Philippines – A total of 10,816 candidates are expected to take the 2023 Bar Examinations on Sunday, September 17, marking the three-day examinations that will be held this month alone.

The Supreme Court (SC) released the number of Bar examinees this year through the Office of the 2023 Bar chair. Of this number, 5,832 will take the qualifying exams for lawyers for the first time, while 4,984 will be taking the Bar for at least the second time.

The next set of exams will be held on Wednesday, September 20, and Sunday, September 24.

In 2022, a total of 9,821 candidates took the Bar exams, which makes this year’s number around 10% higher than last year’s. The 2020/2021 Bar Exams still have the highest number of candidates in the last four years with a total of 11,402 examinees.

Meanwhile, the SC said 2,571 Bar personnel will be deployed to the 14 local testing centers across the country. Based on the High Court’s earlier announcement, the local testing centers are as follows:

Metro Manila:

San Beda University – Manila

University of Santo Tomas

San Beda College – Alabang

University of the Philippines Diliman

Manila Adventist College

University of the Philippines Bonifacio Global City

Luzon:

Saint Louis University

Cagayan State University

University of Nueva Caceres

Visayas:

University of San Jose – Recoletos

University of San Carlos

Dr. V. Orestes Romualdez Educational Foundation

Mindanao:

Ateneo de Davao University

Xavier University

The SC said this year’s examinations were divided into six core subjects, determined and approved by the High Court’s en banc:

Remedial Law, Legal and Judicial Ethics with Practical Exercises – 25%

Commercial and Taxation Laws – 20%

Civil Law – 20%

Political and Public International Law – 15 %

Labor Law and Social Legislation – 10%

Criminal Law – 10%

“We connect with the Bar takers through the hard work that we share. To be with our baristas is our way of giving them a feeling of enlightenment, comfort, a boost of confidence, and a push to proceed and succeed,” Associate Justice Ramon Paul Hernando, the 2023 Bar chair, said.

After the three-day Bar exams, the SC will disclose the date of the results announcement. Last year, a total of 3,992 hopefuls passed the Bar. – Rappler.com