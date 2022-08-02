36 Years: We survived the last 6 years! What’s next?

We talk to National Union of Journalists of the Philippines chair Jonathan de Santos about Philippine journalism – both in present and future tense

MANILA, Philippines – The years 2016 to 2022 have been especially taxing for Filipino journalists under the administration of one Rodrigo Duterte.

But his exit has brought about a new challenge: a new administration headed by Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

In this episode of 36 Years, we talk to National Union of Journalists of the Philippines chairperson Jonathan de Santos about the state of the media today, the privilege and burden of journalism, and how he views the changing media landscape.

